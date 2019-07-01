WASHINGTON — A woman driving on I-295 in southeast D.C. had to make an abrupt detour to the hospital after being shot by another driver.

According to Metropolitan Police, the woman was heading north on I-295 near Malcolm X Avenue when a man in another vehicle shot her. The victim made it to the hospital where she is expected to recover.

MPD officials say they are looking for a black male with a light complexion and a mustache. He was last seen driving a dark blue sedan north on I-295.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact MPD at 202-727-9099.