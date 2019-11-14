FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Prince George's County police reported that a woman was severely injured in a dog attack Wednesday in Fort Washington, Maryland. She has been transported to a local hospital, and police said she is in "grave condition."

Police chief Henry Stawinski said officers were called to the 11000 block of McKay Road around 7:50 p.m. when a neighbor called 911 after hearing a woman screaming for help. Two officers arrived almost simultaneously, and found the woman on the ground being attacked by two large dogs, Stawinski said.

The first officer was not able to scare the dogs away and shot once striking a dog, according to Stawinski. The dog walked a short distance before succumbing to its injuries. The dog was pronounced dead and is in the custody of animal control, Stawinski said.

The second officer also fired one shot and the second dog fled the scene, according to Stawinski. It is unknown if the second dog was shot or injured. Police are using helicopters and infrared to search for the dog.

"We don't believe the dog poses an immediate threat to the public," Stawinski said.

Stawinski urged the community to be on the lookout for the dog and to call 911 immediately if the dog is spotted. Police did not have a description of the dogs beyond "large."

Stawinski said police believe they have identified the owner of the residence that they have "strong reason to believe the dogs are associated with," and are working to contact the owner. He said police have not received prior calls for animal control from that residence

A third dog was found downstairs in a cage, and is now in the custody of animal control.

Police said they are operating under the assumption that the woman attacked is associated with the residence.

"We believe she is associated with this home, but we're not certain her relationship to whomever else may be in that home," Stawinski said. "It appears she may have known or been familiar with these animals as well."

Police do not yet know what precipitated the attack.

