WASHINGTON — A woman is recovering after being run over by her own vehicle during a violent and ruthless carjacking in northeast D.C. late Thursday night.

According to Metropolitan Police, the woman was approached by a man in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue just before midnight. The suspect then took her SUV by force, and ran her over as he made his getaway.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police officials from the 6th District said.

MPD has issued a lookout for a black male, 6'0" tall, with a medium complexion wearing all black clothing. He was last seen driving the victim's 2018 Ford Escape with unknown Virginia temp tags. Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call MPD at 202-727-9099.