Firefighters rescue woman from vehicle after crash into Rock Creek

WASHINGTON — Firefighters rescued a woman on Tuesday after her vehicle crashed over an embankment into Rock Creek.
DC Fire and EMS first tweeted about the crash just after 5 p.m.
The fire department said the crash happened on Piney Branch Parkway, east of Beach Drive Northwest.
The woman in the vehicle was trapped and had to be extracted by first responders.
EMS began treating the woman outside of the vehicle in the stream that the vehicle crashed into while first responders figured out the best way to get her up to the ambulance.
They eventually used a rope and pulley system using ladders to get her out.
She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but they weren't considered life-threatening.
No information has been provided on what caused the crash, and no other details have been released.
