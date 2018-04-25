A young woman who was allegedly kidnapped by three men in Southeast, D.C. Tuesday evening has been located and is in good condition. The search continues for the three persons of interest.

According to Metropolitan Police officials, Jamilla Yates was last seen with three male suspects in the 2100 block of 15th Street around 7:40 p.m. Miss Yates is described as a 5'0" tall black female, 100 lbs., with a thin build, and long black hair. Surveillance photos indicate she was wearing a pink shirt with the word "Pink" on the front and purple sweat pants at the time of her alleged abduction.

MPD has also released descriptions of the three persons of interest in the kidnapping investigation. The first suspect is described a black male in his 30's, 5'7", medium build, with a mustache and beard. He was last seen wearing a black hat, dark shirt and pants, dressed in a red jacket with a logo on the left chest.

The second person of interest is a black male nicknamed "Butch". "Butch" is in his 30's, 5'7", slim build, with a mustache and goatee. He is wearing a black and white hat, gray hooded shirt, and a greenish colored coat with a fur-lined hood.

The last subject investigators are looking for is described as a black male in his 30's, 5'7", medium build with a beard. He is wearing a black hat, black pants, white tennis shoes and a red jacket.

Police advise anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Ms. Yates or the three persons of interest in this case to contact MPD at 202-727-9099.

