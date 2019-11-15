FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — A Fort Washington woman is fighting for her life after police said she was viciously mauled by two American pit bull terriers Wednesday night.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Henry Stawinski said neighbors overheard screams and phoned police; he said that may be the reason the woman is alive at all.

When officers arrived at the house, the dogs were still on the attack.

"The [officers] were in equal physical danger to this woman, because of the nature of this attack," Stawinski said.

Police shot at the dogs to get them off the woman and help the victim.

"They didn’t bat an eye, and they saved her life," Stawinski said.

One of the dogs was shot and died on the spot, according to Prince George's County Animal Control Chief, Rodney Taylor. The bullets missed the second dog, and police captured it about an hour later. Taylor said that dog is currently in Animal Control custody and will be euthanized.

As of Thursday, police said the victim was in critical but stable condition.

"The woman was very, very seriously injured," Stawinski said.

A third puppy was found inside the house where police believe the dogs involved in the attack lived. The puppy will likely be released to a rescue organization outside the county, since it is also a pit bull and the breed is banned in the area.

Taylor said the county is still investigating whether the victim owned the dogs.

Neighbor Adewole Ogundepo said he believes the dogs were new to the 11000 block of McKay Street in Fort Washington. Ogundepo said he saw the dogs for the first time two days ago, when he said he had to fight them off with plank.

"I wasn’t expecting the dogs to just come at me," Ogundepo said. "They looked to be in an attack mode, so I’m not going to take any chances."

