MCLEAN, Va. -- A 33-year-old McLean, Virginia woman has been charged with murder after police responded to the shooting of two juveniles late Sunday night.
Around 10:50 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Lincoln Circle in McLean at Post Tyson’s Corner apartment complex for a shooting. When they arrived, they found two juveniles shot and the suspect, Veronica Youngblood, was taken into custody.
According to a tweet from Fairfax County Police, one of the victims has died and the other remains in the hospital.
Youngblood is being held without bond. The relationship between the victims and suspect is unknown at this time.
