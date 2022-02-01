WMSC: Safety audit finds Metro emergency response puts riders and workers at risk

Metro has 30 days to come up with plan of action

WASHINGTON — A tough new audit from the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission said Metro's emergency response puts riders, and its own employees, at risk.

But the auditor also found the agency has made some improvements.

So we took it to the Verify team to learn what this means for your safety and what Metro has to say about it.

QUESTION:

What were the findings of the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission audit, and what does it mean for your safety?

Washington Metrorail Safety Commission

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority

ANSWER:

The safety commission conducts audits of the region’s rail system every three years, assessing Metro against its own safety commitments, according to WMSC. This safety report reviewed Metro’s emergency management and fire and life safety programs.

Some of the reports 14 findings include:

Inconsistent and incomplete 911 calls leading to delayed responses

No routine hazard assessments to evaluate safety procedures

Emergency equipment that is “expired and covered in dirt”

No training or clear direction for a newly-appointed Incident Management Official

“This particular position was something that Metro decided to create after they failed to report to us a runaway train event last March,” WMSC spokesperson Max Smith said of the Incident Management Official position.

According to the analysis, auditors found Metro has made numerous improvements since 61-year old Carol Glover died and dozens more were injured in a smoke-filled train back in January 2015.

“Specific examples are the training and familiarization for firefighters and first responders in the region," Smith said. "So when they come to the metro, they kind of know what to expect."

But according to the report, auditors said the slow emergency response and poor communication that trapped riders for 45 minutes seven years ago are still problems.

“That's coordination and communication with those first responders coming from outside agencies and within metro rail itself, to make sure that fire life safety issues are addressed proactively in advance,” Smith said.

Metro received a draft audit back in December and released a two-page response outlining some improvements already in the works including a quality insurance process and the creation of an Office of Emergency Preparedness and a Prevention and Mitigation Team.

“While we are disappointed that the report does not include factual corrections, we are undertaking recommended actions," a Metro spokesperson said in a statement. "Our new Office of Emergency Preparedness includes seasoned professionals and we are making good progress on enhancing Metro’s prevention, planning, and response to emergencies.”

Metro now has 30 days to come up with a corrective plan of action.