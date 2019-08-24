MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The wife of a man whose body was found in the Potomac River last week shared memories of her husband before his untimely death.

Sophia Larkin spoke to WUSA9 confirming her husband Russell Eugene Larkin died in Great Falls Park. Larkin had fallen from the Virginia side of the park and landed on rocks. Larkin's wife says he was a pastor at Chesterbrook United Methodist Church in McClean. He dedicated his life to helping those in need especially undocumented immigrants.

RELATED: DC Medical Examiner identifies body found with severed hand as Frederick teen, MS-13 likely involved

Piringer said the search and recovery of the body happened between Sandy Landing and Rocky Island.

It is still unclear how Larkin fell into the water.

On the Fourth of July, a body was found in the Potomac River in Northwest D.C.

The body was found just north of Jack's Boathouse located in the 3500 block of M Street in Georgetown.

In May, a body was found in the Potomac River near Fort Washington, Alexandria Fire Department confirmed.

Officials said the body was found in the area of 100 Jones Point Dr.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.