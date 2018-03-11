TEMPLE HILLS, Md (WUSA9) — WASHINGTON -- Black-owned restaurants take center stage at the DMV’s first annual Black Restaurant Week.

The inaugural event will be from November 4 - 11. Organizers said it’s more than just the food; it’s about highlighting the people and small businesses that make up our diverse restaurant landscape.

For Blue Waters Caribbean and Seafood Grill in Temple Hills, Maryland, loss and love helped the restaurant open.

“That’s where the love comes from,” said General Manager Melvin Taylor. "Everybody being and family doing what we enjoy.” The family knows from the back of the kitchen to the front of the house they are serving up love and dreams finally fulfilled.

“The Lord called him home,” said Wendy Brown.

Wendy’s brother Darius Lawrence Montgomery was supposed to be executive chef of the Temple Hills, Maryland restaurant. But undiagnosed high blood pressure and kidney disease led to his sudden passing two years ago.

He was just 41-years-old with two small children.

“We came together as a family and said ‘we’re going to honor him through this foundation and our goal is to save just one life,” Brown said.

The Darius Lawrence Montgomery foundation promotes awareness and offers blood pressure screening to the community. They also raise money for a stipend for graduating seniors of Oxon Hill High School their alma mater. The family is also honoring Darius at the restaurant and in every plate they serve.

When WUSA9 visited, the culinary team made dishes like Rude Boy Pasta tossed with crab, shrimp and scallops; crab cakes, fried shrimp, curry chicken, ox tail, salmon imperial and grilled lamb chops with red wine demi glaze.

After only five months on Old Branch Avenue in Temple Hills, Blue Waters will be featured in DMV’s Black Restaurant Week.

It’s been an emotional struggle to get here, they said, but it’s all love.

Chef (Original) Chicken George said, “cooking is an art form and you have to love it. Don’t even do it if you don’t have love because food taste like the love you have for it.”

“I look at my mother every day and want to cry,” said Brown, who wears a heart-shaped pendant of her and her deceased brother around her neck. "To lose a child at the tender age of 41 with so many hopes and dreams. But faith in God…I know he’s looking down on us, the restaurant, his children, his nephews and I know he is pleased and happy.”

