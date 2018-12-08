WHEATON, Md. (WUSA9)- A man has died after a pedestrian accident Saturday night in Wheaton.

Montgomery County Police said it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Georgia Avenue.

So far, investigators believe the man was trying to cross Georgia Avenue at Veirs Mill Road, when he was struck by a Nissan Rogue traveling south on Georgia Avenue.

The victim died at the scene. Authorities said that it appears the man was not in a crosswalk.

The driver who struck him stayed at the scene.

Police are working to confirm the victim’s identity and have not released his name at this time.

The accident investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

