WHEATON-GLENMONT, Md. — Montgomery County police are investigating after a Silver Spring man died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the crash around 3:39 p.m. on Randolph Road and Lindell Street for the report of a single-motorcycle colliision in Wheaton.

Authorities say 51-year-old Luis Edmundo Villedo was riding westbound on Randolph Road when for unknown reasons he lost control of his bike and was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation at this time. Officers from the Maryland National Capital Park Police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services.

Anyone with information should call police at 240-773-6620.

This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.

