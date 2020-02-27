WHEATON-GLENMONT, Md. — A police stop involving three teens in Wheaton over the weekend has led one Montgomery County resident to call into question the conduct of the county's police officers who were involved in the incident.

The incident allegedly occurred Sunday afternoon, along Blueridge Avenue, near Arcola Elementary School, according to nearby resident Eduardo Ortiz.

He said he and his neighbors were outside when Montgomery County Police stopped three teens on the street.

Ortiz said the officers initially asked the teens to sit on a nearby curb. After that, Ortiz said officers told the teens to stand against a wall.

At that point, Ortiz said the officers took pictures of the teens and then fingerprinted them with a mobile fingerprinting device.

RELATED: 'Abundantly clear there was no wrongdoing' | Seat Pleasant mayor denies allegations against police chief

Ortiz said officers gave the teens "pedestrian warnings" before they let them go. The warnings are yellow pieces of paper, published by the Montgomery County Police Department, that show pedestrians legal violations they may have made while walking around town.

Ortiz said the teens were walking in the street. But, he said part of the reason they were doing that was because Blueridge Avenue does not have a sidewalk. Ortiz said many people in the neighborhood walk in the street to get where they need to go for the same reason.

Pictures of the warnings the teens received also did not show the violations they allegedly committed.

Captain C. Thomas Jordan, a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Police Department, said the department was aware of the social media post Ortiz made on Twitter about the alleged incident.

He said the department has looked into the incident.

"From what I understand, the officers were doing pedestrian safety education," Jordan said.

RELATED: Maryland leads the nation in incarcerating young black men

He said the officers found the teens walking in the "middle" of the road. Jordan added that department officers are taking a proactive approach to address pedestrian safety in the county due to the high number of fatal pedestrian accidents that have happened recently in the region.

He said officers did use an "Automated Fingerprint Identification System" (AFIS) on the teens because they lacked identification.

Jordan said if the officers had ultimately decided the teens needed to be cited, the department would have needed their identification in order to do so.

On Monday, the Montgomery County Police Department did reach out to Ortiz on Twitter to let him know he could still file a complaint about the officers' alleged conduct with the department's internal affairs division.

Ortiz said he and his neighbors plan to do so.

Both the offices of Montgomery County council members Nancy Navarro and Will Jawando have said they plan to look into the incident.

"I am concerned about what was posted on social media," Jawando said. "And, my staff has spoken to the resident who posted about the incident and has reached out to the Montgomery County Police Department to get to the bottom of what occurred."

Jordan said the commander of the Montgomery County Police Department's Fourth District has reached out to the county's engineering department to address sidewalk concerns along Blueridge Avenue.

RELATED: Montgomery County proposes balloon release ban to protect wildlife

RELATED: Gun violence in DC | Bakery raising money for shooting victim

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.