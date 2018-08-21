WHEATON, Md. -- A man is dead after he tried to cross the street and was hit by a car in the Wheaton area Monday night, Montgomery County police said.

The crash involving the pedestrian happened around 8:26 p.m. in the area of Glenallan Avenue.

Police said the investigation shows that a man was trying to cross southbound Georgia Avenue between Glenallan Avenue and Urbana Drive when he was hit by a 2000 Dodge Sprinter that was going south on Georgia Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police identified the driver as 56-year-old Alberto Hilario from Silver Spring. He stayed at the scene of the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information should call 240-773-6620.

