WHEATON, Md. -- A man is dead after he tried to cross the street and was hit by a car in the Wheaton area Monday night, Montgomery County police said.
The crash involving the pedestrian happened around 8:26 p.m. in the area of Glenallan Avenue.
Police said the investigation shows that a man was trying to cross southbound Georgia Avenue between Glenallan Avenue and Urbana Drive when he was hit by a 2000 Dodge Sprinter that was going south on Georgia Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Police identified the driver as 56-year-old Alberto Hilario from Silver Spring. He stayed at the scene of the crash.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information should call 240-773-6620.