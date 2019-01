WHEATON-GLENMONT, Md. — Five vehicles crashed in Wheaton due to icy road conditions Friday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened around 7:26 a.m. on Randolph Rd. at Dalewood Dr. nearby Wheaton High School.

Police said the frozen water seemed to be a result of a water main break in the 2900 block of Randolph Rd.

Salt trucks responded to the area. Westbound Randolph Rd. between Livingston St. and Lindell St. was shutdown due to icy conditions.