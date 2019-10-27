WASHINGTON — After falling to the Astros 8-1 in Game 3 of the World Series, the Nationals succumbed to the Houston team 4-1 in Game 4 Saturday night.

The series is now tied 2-2, and it won't end in the District.

Patrick Corbin took the mound during Game 4, and started with a K. But three straight hits made it 1-0 Astros, and an infield hit made it four straight, causing the Astros to lead 2-0 in the first inning.

This wasn't a great start for the Nats. They failed to get big hits during Game 4, and an Astros grand slam in the seventh inning blew things up for the Nats.

The team is gearing up for Game 5 Sunday night, and then the team will travel to Houston. The Nats still have a chance to bring a 3-2 lead back to Houston with Scherzer on the mound, and the team plans to #StayInTheFight.

Fans still believe in the team too, and are excited to see how Game 5 pans out.

Read below for our Game 4 live coverage.

End of the ninth

Nats go down in the ninth against Houston's Chris Devenski, and it's an 8-1 final.

Middle of the ninth

There won't be a ninth run for the Astros, not on Juan Soto's watch.

A Jake Marisnick single looked like it was going to bring in Robinson Chirinos, but Soto threw him out at home.

It may not be a real game-saver, but it was a sweet throw nonetheless.

End of the eighth

Washington puts two on base with one out, but Howie Kendrick strikes out and Ryan Zimmerman flies out.

After going 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position in Game 3, they're now 1-for-9 in Game 4.

Middle of the eighth

A couple more hits for Houston, but no more runs.

End of the seventh

Just not the Nats' night, is it?

With two men on, Trea Turner poked one down the first base line and it looked like he could turn it into an infield single. Instead, Houston first baseman Yuli Gurriel made a nice play on it and beat a diving Turner to the bag, ending the inning.

Middle of the seventh

Tanner Rainey is the new pitcher in, and he's put both men he's faced on base.

An out and then a single brings up the bases loaded with one out.

Fernando Rodney replaced Rainey, and immediately served up a grand slam to Alex Bregman.

8-1 Houston.

Wander Suero came in and helped avoid further damage with the bases loaded again.

End of the sixth

Nats load the bases, and Juan Soto rolls over one to first to bring in a run.

They're on the board! 4-1.

That's all, though, as Howie Kendrick strikes out to end the inning.

Middle of the sixth

It was another clean 1-2-3 inning for Corbin.

The real highlight of the last couple innings, however, was the standing moment of silence for the organization Stand Up To Cancer.

End of the fifth

Still nothing going for Washington at the plate. But here's a look at that defensive gem by Victor Robles in the top half of the fifth.

Middle of the fifth

Corbin cruises through the fifth. Now would be a good time for some hits.

End of the fourth

Anthony Rendon and Howie Kendrick both put nice swings on the ball that inning, but Nats come away with nothing to show for it.

But you know what they say, #StayInTheFight.

Middle of the fourth

Robinson Chirinos hits his second home runs in as many nights, a two-run shot. 4-0 Astros.

End of the third

A double by Yan Gomes gave Washington some hope for a run, but in an unfortunate echo of Game 3 they weren't able to bring him around.

Still 2-0 Astros after three.

Middle of the third

Another mostly calm inning for Corbin, highlighted by a Gold Glove-worthy play by Anthony Rendon at third to steal a hit from Jose Altuve, will bring up the Nats in the third.

End of the second

Nats go down 1-2-3. Having trouble touching Astros rookie Jose Urquidy, who remarkably in Game 4 of the World Series is making his eighth career start.

Middle of the second

Corbin settles down for a 1-2-3 second!

And here's some cool context on Rendon's first-inning hit from WUSA9 Sports Director Darren Haynes:

End of the first

Anthony Rendon knocks the first Nats hit of the game, but nothing else going for Washington.

In lighter news, here's Adam Eaton's awesome entrance onto the field before things started:

Middle of the first

Corbin starts with a K!

....then three straight hits makes it 1-0 Astros.

....then an infield hit makes it four straight, and makes it 2-0 Astros.

And then Corbin gets out of a bases-loaded situation with a double play. Not the ideal start, but not the disaster it could have been.

