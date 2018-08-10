WASHINGTON -- The five people arrested at the U.S. Supreme Court were expected to see a judge on Monday. Where you were when you were arrested plays a significant role in how you are charged and arrested for protesting in D.C.

“Anyone who is arrested at the Supreme Court is typically treated as a slightly more serious offense," said Samantha Miller, over the phone.

Miller went on to tell WUSA 9 those protesters are typically booked into a D.C. Central Cell Block and have to wait to be arraigned by a judge. There was no court on Sunday. So, her colleagues were in court Monday, representing those arrested.

Miller is not an attorney, but she works with a group that advises progressive movements like the Women’s March. It’s called D.C. Action Lab.

“We know sometimes that the types of protests we engage in could result in arrest,” said Miller talking about the type of guidance they give.

Planned actions and mass arrests are what we saw last week.

In Senate Office Buildings and on Capitol grounds, U.S. Capitol Police carry-out the arrests.

Thursday USCP charged 302 people, including comedian Amy Schumer.

A separate press release says on Saturday, they handcuffed another 164 protesters.

“You are processed by them and then released by your own recognizance with either a court date or are offered something called a ‘Post & Forfeit,” said Miller.

The D.C. Attorney General’s Office described “Post & Forfeit” like a traffic ticket.

Miller says she’s got a few on her record.

“It showed up on my record as an arrest but not as a conviction. I actually taught in D.C. public schools for a short time and I had three of these on my record at one point and it was not an issue that barred me from teaching in our public schools,” Miller told WUSA 9.

Capitol Police outlined their charges. More than 460 people were charged with unlawfully demonstrating under DC code 22-1307. It’s a misdemeanor.

More serious actions face more serious charges.

The Marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court can, at any time, declare the Supreme Court Building or grounds “closed to the general public.”

The Deputy Public Information Officer for the U.S. Supreme Court confirmed Supreme Court Police arrested five individuals. They were charged under Title 40 USC 6102, Regulation 2.

Four were additionally charged under Title 40 USC 6135 prohibiting demonstrations on Supreme Court grounds. The other person was also charred under DC Code 22-3302, Unlawful Entry.

