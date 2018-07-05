Let's go back in time to 1994.

The year of Sting, Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg (the rapper), and the Beastie Boys.

What else happened in 1994?

That year was the last time the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in the post season.

Yea, it was a great year!

But what else was going on in 1994?

A ticket to the movie was $4.00.

"Bump n' Grind" by R. Kelly was the #1 song on the Billboard charts.

OJ Simpson fled police in his white ford bronco.

Amazon was founded by Jeff Bezos.

Nelson Mandela was sworn in as South Africa's 1st black president.

British pop singer and One Direction group member Harry Styles was born.

The US female figure skating championship was won by Tonya Harding.

The trial of Lorena Bobbitt who cut off her husband's penis, started.

Dallas Cowboys beat Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl.

"Where on Earth is Carmen San Diego," debuted on Fox TV.

Wayne Gretzky ties Gordie Howe's NHL record of 801 goals.

Yes, the 90's was truly a time to be alive.

