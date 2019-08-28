WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A hurricane every few years is the price Angiemille Latorre pays for a slice of paradise.

"We are the most beautiful and resilient people I've ever known," Latorre said, standing outside in a light drizzle, foreshadowing the approaching Hurricane Dorian.

Latorre, a native Puerto Rican, from the municipality of Guaynabo, rode out hurricanes Hugo and Irma, but said Maria was a different beast.

After two months of limited cell service and zero electricity, she decided to relocate with her husband and two teenagers to Shirlington, Virginia, and operate her innovation firm remotely from D.C.

She said it wasn't an easy decision to leave. It wasn't easy staying for six months, and it wasn't easy to return home, not knowing what to expect.

"When we left Puerto Rico we really did not know what was going to happen," Latorre said. "We had to take care of ourselves, to pick up."

D.C. may have been a temporary safe haven for her family and business, but it wasn't home: it was a long "vacation."

Latorre returned to her home, near San Juan, in June 2018. Now, barely a year later, she prepares for Hurricane Dorian, and she's determined to stick it out.

"This is nothing new," she said. "It's just part of living, you have your ups and downs."

Even with all the preparation -- generators, gas stoves, water bottles and canned food -- she said her hometown never fully recuperated from Maria. A hit from Dorian, she said, could be catastrophic.

"We're not ready to take any kind of storm," Latorre said. "Because of the inefficiencies of the government and the lack of administration of a country, something that should not be so complicating can be absolutely devastating."

