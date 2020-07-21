'We're back' | Baseball team for teens with autism looking to make a comeback

Taylor Duncan is the founder of Alternative Baseball. He is looking for volunteers to help restart the team in Northern Virginia.

WASHINGTON — Taylor Duncan fell in love with America's favorite pastime as a child. Duncan grew up in Georgia. He was diagnosed with autism at the age of 4. Due to the social stigma and perceptions, he said many of the coaches wouldn't let him play.

"They thought I was too much of an injury risk because of the autism diagnosis, so I was cut from the team from that point on," said Duncan.

After years of hearing 'no,' he created his own league for people with autism and special needs. It's called Alternative Baseball.

When WUSA9 first met Duncan in 2018, there were about 10 teams across the country. Now, there are more than 50. However, the pandemic has put those teams on hold.

"Everyone stopped their season because of the pandemic," said Duncan.

A few years ago, volunteers started an Alternative Baseball team called the 'Loudoun County Senators.' That fizzled out, and now Duncan is looking for volunteers to get it up and running again.

He recently had volunteers reach out during the pandemic to start a team in Frederick, Maryland. He hopes to have at least one in Northern Virginia.

"The bonds are so strong between everyone because we're in so many similar situations. We're in such similar shoes. Those friendships that are formed are going to last us forever," said the team founder.

He hopes someone will step up, to give kids just like him a place to call home.