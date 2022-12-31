Stressed & blessed: whirlwind wedding week for Utah couple in Fairfax County, VA

WASHINGTON — Newlyweds Gabriella McKinstry and Chandler Jensen needed to get to D.C. really badly. It wasn't just a routine trip to visit family for the holidays. Their wedding reception was scheduled to be held in Fairfax County, Virginia on Thursday night.
The couple left Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday going through Dallas, Texas to get to D.C. But instead, they got to Dallas and then their flight to D.C. was canceled. Their four checked bags ended up missing in action.
"We considered other airlines and eventually decided that if we couldn't get a flight we would just rent a car and drive," said McKinstry during a ZOOM conversation.
They ended up driving 1,300 miles in a $630 rental car. They were in Nashville Tuesday night when they got a text from me. Before my 11 p.m. live report Tuesday night from Reagan National Airport, I texted the cell number on the baggage tag of what turned out to be McKinstry's luggage.
I wanted to inquire if she knew her bags were in D.C. She didn't know and she thanked me for the reassuring news.
"It was very nice to get your text honestly because we were worried if our bags would make it before our return flight home. So to see a picture of her luggage saying some of our luggage was there, was very comforting," said Jensen.
The couple was just outside Roanoke, Virginia when we talked around five o'clock Wednesday night. And they had just heard some good news.
"We got a call earlier this afternoon saying two of our bags were confirmed to be there and so we sent my brother to go look and he found all four of our bags," said McKinstry.
After seeing our follow-up TV story Wednesday night at 11, a woman who operates a local limo service reached out and offered the couple free chauffeur service to their reception. Arcelia Cheeves from 'Keep it Moving' LLC told WUSA9 she was "so happy to be able to give them this gift."
