STAFFORD, Virginia — The impact of the partial government shutdown is spreading far beyond furloughed federal workers and contractors.

Workers who aren't getting paychecks usually cut back on expenses, and that's hit hard at a unique furniture and interior design store here in the bedroom community of Stafford.

"We can't pay our bills," said owner Kathryn Koch, a retired Air Force veteran. "It's nuts. I don't want to shut my doors, but I'm afraid. Now it's gotten to the point where I can't sleep."

In the last six years, Koch built a small business from almost nothing. But since the shutdown, business at her unique "Simply Splendid Spaces" interior design store has imploded. "January is down 87 to 93 percent," she said. "And it just crushes me."

She's now had to lay off seven of her eighteen employees. "I don't know what I would do if it were to end. We're just pawns in this game. Just stop. Put everybody back to work."

Economists call it the ripple effect. Throw a rock in the water, and the ripples spread across the pond. Lay off federal workers and contractors, and the loss of their paychecks, and the psychological blow, spreads across the whole economy.

Nursing student Addison Lynch has worked for Koch for three years. Now she's at risk of being laid off, just like her dad, who is furloughed from the FAA. "My parents are not trying to seem worried, just for my sister and I. And at the same time, I think they're worried in the back of their minds," she explained.

At Splendid Spaces, they sell furniture, restore furniture and teach you how to design your home. However, they can't seem to figure out how to counter political gridlock.

"Oh, it would be horrible to close it down," said customer Kathleen Wilson.

"Stop fighting. Stop using us as your pawn," said Koch to Congress and the President.

Koch said furniture, interior design and art classes are all "wants," not "needs" and people without paychecks can only afford necessities.



