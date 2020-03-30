WASHINGTON — The restaurant industry has taken a huge hit during the Coronavirus shutdowns. Still, they continue to give back and support those on the front lines taking care of people during the pandemic.

Inside United Medical Center in Southeast another line formed as workers passed out food to staffers asking, “what can I get you?” It is a simple question and a simple gesture that goes such a long way for those in the medical field faced with the uncertainty of the Coronavirus.

“The best things to do in this time is to stay abreast with what’s going on with CDC and DC Health,” said Patricia Cummings, the Medical Surgical Clinical Nurse Manager, “and staying informed takes away the doubt and helps us do the job that we signed up to do.” UMC is the only hospital East of the River. As staff continue to care for patients, restaurants like Nellie's Pub and Shaw’s Tavern donated meals. An anonymous donor even purchased 30 pizzas from Mama’s Kitchen in downtown Anacostia.

Employees said the love keeps pouring in with more donations coming to their doors. “It helps to know that we have support from the very same people and community that we are caring for,” said Cummings, “it kind of gives a feeling of family knowing that we are in this together, so it keeps us going keeps us motivated.”

Hospitals continue to adapt to the changing medical climate. Right now, a spokesperson with UMC said they are no longer allowing visitors into the hospital so they can keep their 700 staff members and 100 patients safe.

