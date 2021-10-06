Water main breaks cause traffic delays across DC, Maryland, officials say

There is no word yet on when the water would be fully restored in the areas for customers or how many customers are currently without water at this time.

WASHINGTON — Two water main breaks have caused traffic delays in both Northwest D.C. and Maryland on Thursday afternoon.

The first water main break happened in Dupont Circle off Connecticut Avenue. According to DC Water, a 12-inch pipe dating from the 1940s broke and flooded the 1200 block of Connecticut Avenue.

DC Water officials said in a tweet Thursday that some nearby retail businesses were flooded, but DC Water crews responded quickly and shut off the supply.

DC Water officials tell WUSA9 that it could take up to eight hours before the pipe that burst to be fixed.

It could take up to eight hours before the pipe that burst in DuPont Circle is fixed. Businesses had to close leaving customers confused when they walk up to the doors. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/NP1bRKu4XF — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) June 10, 2021

The second water main break happened off Rockville Pike at Cedar Lane in Montgomery County.

According to WSSC Water, crews are working as quickly as possible to shut off the water in order to assess the situation. Customers who are impacted by the water main break will be able to retrieve water from WSSC from 7-10 p.m. Thursday at 9190 Rockville Pike – the Boy Scouts of America building.

Customers impacted by the water main repairs can stop by to pick up water to help them during the emergency repairs, WSSC Water said in a tweet.

There is no word at this time when water in the area will be fully restored for customers.