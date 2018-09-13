WASHINGTON -- A Category 2 hurricane is expected to make landfall in the Carolinas late Thursday or early Friday morning and you can watch the powerful winds here at Explore.org.

It's an ocean view from the Frying Pan Town in Cape Fear, North Carolina that shows the robust winds as Hurricane Florence gets closer and closer to the coast. You'll see an American flag flapping as the ocean roughly tosses against the tower.

Because the hurricane's track went in a more southern direction, the impact on the D.C. metropolitan area has been reduced. It will being some rain and showers to the area.

You can keep up with the latest on Hurricane Florence by clicking here and you can watch it by click here.

