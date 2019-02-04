WASHINGTON — Washington Wizards President and General Manager Ernie Grunfeld has been fired, team officials said Tuesday afternoon in a Twitter post.

After 16 years, the team failed to win 50 games under Grunfeld's watch or advance past the second round of the playoffs. With a 32-and-46 record, the Wizards will miss the post season again this year.

Team owner Ted Leonis said the team's losing record was a deciding factor in firing Grunfeld.

"We did not meet our stated goals of qualifying for the playoffs this season and, despite playing with injuries to several key players, we have a culture of accountability and a responsibility of managing to positive outcomes," Leonsis said to NBA.com. "I wish to thank Ernie for his service to the Washington Wizards. He and his family have been great leaders in our community and have worked tirelessly to make us a top NBA franchise."

Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations Tommy Sheppard will report to Leonsis on all basketball matters beginning immediately, according to NBA.com. The team will begin a search for a new head of basketball operations (which will include Sheppard as a candidate) upon conclusion of the season.

Grunfeld was hired prior to the 2003-04 season and compiled a record of 568-724 during his tenure with the franchise, reaching the playoffs eight times, according to NBA.com.

