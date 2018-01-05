Great news for Redskins' fans!

Tuesday afternoon, the Redskins announced that the will host three days of joint training camp practices with the New York Jets, at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, VA on Sunday, August 12th- Tuesday, August 14th.

All of the joint practices are open and free to the public, so you will be able to see how your favorite players are looking before the season starts.

Both head coaches are looking forward to the joint practices coming up.

“I’m extremely excited to welcome the Jets to Richmond for three days of practice,” Redskins Head Coach Jay Gruden said. “In the past, joint practices have given our coaching staff a great opportunity to evaluate our players in competitive situations against other teams, and we look forward to having that opportunity again this year by hosting the Jets.”

The sessions will mark the Redskins’ third set of joint practices in the last five years.

Previously the Redskins hosted the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans.

Time and details will be announced as the date gets closer.

© 2018 WUSA