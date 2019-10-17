WASHINGTON — Are you a bandwagon or a die-hard fan? Take this quiz to put your skills to the test. Keep track of your answers and see the results at the end!

1. Who was the Nationals first manager?

A. Yogi Berra

B. Davey Johnson

C. Phil Jackson

D. Frank Robinson

2. How many managers have they had since?

A. 7

B. 4

C. 8

D. 3

3. What city did the Nationals franchise come from?

A. Indianapolis

B. Vancouver

C. Montreal

D. Fort Lauderdale

4. True or False? Washington has never sent a team to the World Series?

A. True

B. False

5. When Manager Stephen Strasburg decided to use starter Patrick Corbin in relief during Game 2 of the NLCS, was this a ...

A. Good Decision

B. Great Decision

C. Strasburg is not the manager and this is a trick question.

D. All of the above.

6. When was the last time a Washington baseball team played in the World Series?

A: 1933

B. 1923

C. 1946

D. Never

7. The Racing Presidents represent these four former leaders of the free world.

A. Washington, Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Jefferson.

B. Obama, Bush, Kennedy, Johnson

C. Jackson, Taft, Truman and Clinton.

D. Putin, Trump, Bernie and Kamala.

8. True or False: Washington has never won a World Series?

A. False

B. True

9. When the Nationals players get a hit, they clap like ...

A. An Alligator chomp

B. A tomahawk chop

C. Baby Shark

D. Presidential salute

10. Can you name the player-manager who led the Senators to a World Series win in 1924?

A. Jim Fanning

B. Bucky Harris

C. Bill Virdon

D. None of the above

11. Who plays Baby Shark as his walk-up song?

A. Juan Soto

B. Max Scherzer

C. Gerardo Parra

D. Anthony Rendon

12. Who plays Metallica for his walk-out song?

A: Sean Doolittle

B. Anthony Rendon

C. Kurt Suzuki

D. Trea Turner

13. Who hit a 10th inning grand slam to win the NLDS?

A. Adam Eaton

B. Victor Robles

C. Gerardo Parra

D. Howie Kendrick

14. What is Kendrick’s batting average with runners in scoring position during postseason play?

A: .400

B. .500

C. .300

D .600

15. How many RBIs does Kendrick have in postseason play?

A: 8

B. 10

C. 9

D. 5

16. Who was the first-ever draft pick for the Nationals?

A: Ryan Zimmerman

B. Steven Strasburg

C. Adam Eaton

D. Trea Turner

17. When was the first time the Nats made the postseason?

A: 2009

B. 2011

C. 2012

D. 2015

18. Who defeated them in 2012?

A. Atlanta Braves

B. Los Angeles Dodgers

C. St. Louis Cardinals

D. None of the above

19. Who threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the first game played in Nats Park?

A. President George W. Bush

B. Gene Mauch

C. Felipe Alou

D. Davey Johnson

20. Who did the Nationals sweep in the NLCS, baby?

A. Atlanta Braves

B. St. Louis Cardinals

C. Los Angeles Dodgers

D. None of the above

See the correct answers below, and tally up your score.

1. Who was the Nationals first manager?

D. Frank Robinson

2. How many managers have they had since?

A. 7

3. What city did the Nationals franchise come from?

C. Montreal

4. True or False? Washington has never sent a team to the World Series?

B. False

5. When Manager Stephen Strasburg decided to use starter Patrick Corbin in relief during Game 2 of the NLCS, was this a ...

C. Strasburg is not the manager and this is a trick question



6. When was the last time a Washington baseball team played in the World Series?

A. 1933

7. The Racing Presidents represent these four former leaders of the free world.

A. Washington, Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Jefferson.

8. True or False: Washington has never won a World Series?

A. False

9. When the Nationals players get a hit, they clap like ...

C. Baby Shark

10. Can you name the player-manager who led the Senators to a World Series win in 1924?

B. Bucky Harris

11. Who plays Baby Shark as his walk-up song?

C. Gerardo Parra

12. Who plays Metallica for his walk-out song?

A: Sean Doolittle

13. Who hit a 10th inning grand slam to win the NLDS?

D. Howie Kendrick

14. What is Kendrick’s batting average with runners in scoring position during postseason play?

B. .500

15. How many RBIs does Kendrick have in postseason play?

C. 9

16. Who was the first-ever draft pick for the Nationals?

A. Ryan Zimmerman

17. When was the first time the Nats made the postseason?

C. 2012

18. Who defeated them in 2012?

C. St. Louis Cardinals

19. Who threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the first game played in Nats Park?

A. President George W. Bush

20. Who did the Nationals sweep in the NLCS, baby?

B. St. Louis Cardinals

Scoring:

20/20 - 18/20: Congrats! You're a die-hard Nationals fan.

Congrats! You're a die-hard Nationals fan. 17/20 - 15/20: You're almost a die-hard fan.

You're almost a die-hard fan. 14/20 - 12/20: You've got a little room to grow.

You've got a little room to grow. 11/20 - 9/20: Get to studying, pal.

Get to studying, pal. 8/20 - 5/20: Maybe you should hit the books a little harder next time.

Maybe you should hit the books a little harder next time. 4/20 - 0/20 Do you even like the team?

