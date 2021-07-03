DC Police: 17-year-old death under investigation after body found in Northwest

WASHINGTON — A 17-year-old boy's death in Northwest D.C. is being investigated by D.C. Police, according to a statement from the department.
The 17-year-old was found dead by officers who reported to calls made to dispatch about shots being fired in the 300 block of K Street, Northwest around 2 p.m.
A vehicle in the area was damaged by a stray bullet, but at this time police cannot confirm the incident is directly related to the boy's death.
Circumstances surrounding the 17-year-old's death are currently under investigation.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.