DC Police: 17-year-old death under investigation after body found in Northwest

WASHINGTON — A 17-year-old boy's death in Northwest D.C. is being investigated by D.C. Police, according to a statement from the department.

The 17-year-old was found dead by officers who reported to calls made to dispatch about shots being fired in the 300 block of K Street, Northwest around 2 p.m.

A vehicle in the area was damaged by a stray bullet, but at this time police cannot confirm the incident is directly related to the boy's death.