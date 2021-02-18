'I'm afraid to be in my home' | DC women sue developer for fraud and discrimination

Homeowners say homes' foundations are unstable leading to dangerous cracks, water damage and mold.

WASHINGTON — During the pandemic, we are spending more time in our homes than ever.

But some DC homeowners say they are living in fear as they watch growing cracks in their homes’ foundations. The ladies are suing developers for discrimination, fraud and neglect after they say they were sold unsafe homes.

"The depression, the not feeling safe in my house," said Jaztina Somerville. “We just wake up every day hoping it will stay in-tact so we can make it to the next day," added Indiah Dave.

“I have cracks that are large enough that I can put my hand in," said Ladonna May. "I feel like I'm going to go crazy, to be honest," said Cierra Johnson.

"I don't trust it," added Denine Edmonds. "I went from homeless to homeownership at this point I feel hopeless and homeless again,” said Robin McKinney, “I'm afraid every time I go into my house, I feel preyed on, betrayed."

These women all took advantage of DC's first-time homebuyer program to purchase newly built condos they thought were good investments back in 2017. But they say their dream of homeownership turned into a nightmare just weeks after moving into their units on Talbert Street Southeast.

“I can’t use that program again,” said McKinney, referring to the first-time home buyer’s assistance, “for someone like me, who doesn’t make 80, 90 or $100,000 a year – how am I going to buy a house?!”

McKinney’s neighbor Ladonna May said she realized the cracks she was initially told were normal settling was a bigger problem, “when they came back three times to repair the same crack.”

May pointed to a large crack crawling up the outside of her home that she said was never addressed. She claimed the growing gaps on the floors and walls inside have been ignored too. May and eight of her neighbors – all low-income Black women - are suing their developers, Stanton View, LLC and RiverEast at Anacostia, LLC.



In the lawsuit filed Sept. 2020, they allege serious shifts in their homes' foundations have led to water damage and mold.

"All of my clothes were riddled with mold my shoes I had to throw out,” said Somerville.



“I'm not even staying there because it's so bad,” added her neighbor Denine Edmonds who moved herself and her son out in December, “I don't have a bathroom – no bathroom!”

Edmonds provided WUSA9 with a video of her bathroom pipes taken by her plumber called into to resolve the constant sewage backups. His scope camera snakes down the pipe until it reaches a pile of rubble on the bottom. You can hear the plumber say over the video, “a broken pipe, that’s gravel and rocks.”

According to the lawsuit, the developers failed to post the required warranty security to ensure against structural defects. WUSA9’s Delia Gonçalves made several attempts to reach out to Stanton View and River East about the allegations in the lawsuit and did not hear back. However, Gonçalves did discover the developers are now suing the contractors for shoddy work.

According to that lawsuit citing "inadequate foundation design, detailing and construction…which had resulted in substantial cracking and separation." The 6 contractors listed on the suit did not call me back.



A search of court files found no record of countersuits. “I even went and called the engineer on the blueprint to come in and tell me if my house was safe because I have a toddler," said May.



Now these women, many of who are mothers, are praying for a safe way out of this mess and for someone to be held accountable.

“Do I trust them to put me into another safe home – no,” said Cierra Johnson, “but all I can think about right now, IS right now – and I need to go!"

