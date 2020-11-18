Three people save an elderly man with critical injuries from a house fire in DC

Two of the three men have connections with DC's fire department, and all of them live in the same block where the fire happened.

WASHINGTON — Three men saved an elderly man from a Northeast fire in the 3000 block of Clinton Street, said DC Fire and EMS in a tweet Monday evening.

Two of the three men have connections with DC's fire department, and all of them live in the same block of Clinton Street where the fire happened.

Deputy Chief Robert Pearson, Retired DC Fire Lieutenant Garry Wiggins, and neighbor Tory Smith were the three men who saved the man from his burning home, said DC Fire and EMS.

The elderly man has critical injuries and has been taken to a hospital, said DC officials.