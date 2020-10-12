'Give him the opportunity to get better' | Mother says hospital set to remove her son from life support

Nelson Garcia was diagnosed with COVID-19 in September.

WASHINGTON — This story starts with a selfless act of heroism.

Family members said Nelson Garcia ran into his family’s burning home in Chillum back on May 17th. Now, he's fighting for his life due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, and he soon may be taken off of life support by doctors.

He saved his foster grandmother’s life, he tried to go back inside for his great uncle, but it was too late. Now, Saundra Rogers prays it’s not too late to save Garcia’s life.

The 37-year old was diagnosed with COVID -19 back in September. Rogers said he self-isolated for 2 weeks but when he had trouble breathing, he was rushed to Doctor’s Community Hospital in Lanham.

Rogers began fostering Nelson Garcia when he was 10 years old. She remembers vividly when doctors told her they were going to terminate life support.

“I got a call saying that the hospital had decided that they were going to terminate life support,” his foster mother said, “and that they would not resuscitate him if his heart did stop. I was shocked and heartbroken.”

“The doctors, they intubated him, they put them on a ventilator,” explained Rogers, “they called me at 4 a.m. and told me to come into the hospital and told me that he needed a higher level of care.”

That’s when Rogers said her son was moved to MedStar Washington Hospital Center where he was hooked up to an ECMO machine to help support his lung function. She said he had setbacks but always rallied. Nearly 60 days have passed and now she claims the hospital is about to pull the plug.

“They told me that Washington Hospital Center has a moral imperative to discontinue life support, and they do not need the permission or the agreement of the families to do it.

WUSA9 reached out to Washington Hospital Center, a spokesperson emailed a statement that reads:

“Due to federal privacy laws, and out of respect for all patients’ rights to privacy, we are unable to discuss specific patient information. In general, however, we engage family members in every step of the treatment process, and discuss the changing goals of care, which are all focused on patient comfort and dignity”

“Yesterday, we had a video call and when he heard my voice, he opened his eyes,” said Rogers. Still, she said doctors told her they will terminate life support Saturday, December 12th.

She says the family is petitioning for more time in hopes to get Garcia transferred to another hospital for a lung transplant. Roger said the man who always gave so much of himself to help others deserves a shot at life.

“I understand how sick he is. I understand how many people we've lost to COVID in this country and world and I’m very sensitive to that. And I'm aware of how hard they've worked at both hospitals to try to save him,” she said, “but you only have one life on this earth, give him the opportunity to get better.”

Rogers said they are looking for a hospital to accept her son and a lawyer to take the case.