6 tenants evacuated after car crashes into building in Northeast DC, police say

One person has been transported with serious injuries after crashing a car into a building in NE DC.
Credit: Mario Vizcarra
Photo of a car that crashed into a building in SE

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a car Wednesday evening that went into a two-story apartment building at the 3000 block of Pineview Court in Northeast D.C., according to D.C. Fire and EMS. 

Once the building was assessed D.C. Fire and EMS evacuated 6 tenants from the building who have been displaced, according to the department.

When D.C. Fire and EMS arrived on the scene, they found a car had struck a building and they had requested a collapse assignment due to the damage that occurred.

D.C. Fire and EMS removed one person from the car and transported that individual with serious injuries to a hospital in the area. 

There is a temporary brace told to help provide stabilization for the building.

DCRA has been requested to inspect the building, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

No further information has been provided by officials. 

