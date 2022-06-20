VRE considers offering free rides for September

VRE's Operations Board proposed an initiative Friday morning for all VRE rides to be free for the entire month of September.

With soaring gas prices and never-ending traffic, the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) is looking for ways to both boost its own ridership and offer money-saving solutions.

Ridership on the system is slowly coming out of its pandemic-era hole, but in the past few months, the number of people who utilize VRE is still considerably lower than before COVID hit. Pre-pandemic numbers averaged 18,000 riders a day, and currently, VRE is carrying an average of fewer than 4,300 riders a day.

The initiative to offer free rides this fall was suggested for multiple reasons, including:

Increasing numbers of federal agencies and private employers will transition away from complete remote-work schedules after Labor Day. A free commute will entice those weighing their travel options to try VRE.

While VRE has suffered ridership losses due to the pandemic, a core group of riders has continued to patronize our service. Allowing them to ride free in September would be our way of saying thanks.

Starting on September 10th, WMATA will shut down Metrorail stations south of Reagan National Airport on both the Blue and Yellow lines. Allowing riders to board for free during September will maximize usage of VRE during the first half of the shutdown.

Lastly, 2022 is the 30th anniversary of VRE service. A Free Fare September is an excellent way to commemorate that anniversary.

In addition to the free fare initiative in September, VRE staff recommends free fares for travel between close-in and core stations in fare zones 1,2 and 3 during October.

List of zones across the D.C. region:

Zone 1 - Union Station and L'Enfant

Zone 2 - Crystal City and Alexandria

Zone 3 - Backlick Road and Franconia - Springfield

Zone 4 - Rolling Road, Burke Centre, and Lorton

Zone 5 - Woodbridge and Rippon

Zone 6 - Manassas Park, Manassas, Broad Run, Brooke, and Leeland Road

Zone 7 - N/A

Zone 8 - Brooke and Leeland Road

Zone 9 - Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania

The proposal for the program will receive final approval from the Operations Board in July.