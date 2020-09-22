National Voter Registration Day: Here's what you need to know to ensure you can vote in the 2020 election

With the November election around the corner, election boards and community organizations are making a big push to get people registered to vote.

WASHINGTON — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, a non-partisan holiday to celebrate democracy in the United States.

With the November presidential election around the corner, election boards and community organizations across the country are making a big push to get people registered to vote.

The observance of the day was started in 2012 to make sure everyone can vote.

According to event organizers, many Americans are unable to vote because of things such as: missing a registration deadline, not updating their registration, or not knowing how to register.

There are going to be in-person and virtual events across the D.C. area to help get the word out.

“We’ll be doing things throughout the week. You can look at our calendar of events to see where we’ll be all week long doing various things," said Alice Miller, Executive Director of the D.C. Board of Elections. "The idea is to focus and to get everybody who is not registered, registered to vote. The last day to register in the district of Columbia is Oct. 13."

We know it's late but it's officially #NationalVoterRegistrationDay. You in the mood to get #VoteReady? Click here so we can vibe https://t.co/3kKCl4KiKR pic.twitter.com/iz853gWCSY — NatlVoterRegDay (@NatlVoterRegDay) September 22, 2020

In fact, Oct. the 13 is the deadline to vote in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

If a resident misses registration in the District, they are still allowed to show up to the polls and do same-day registration as long as there is a valid proof of residency.