Younkin launches task force to address 'unsuitable' sleeping conditions for foster children

Youngkin is launching a task force to find better solutions after dozens of foster children in Virginia had to sleep in unsuitable conditions.

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) says over 150 children in foster care in Virginia spent at least one night in “unsuitable sleeping arrangements” over a six-month period last year.

In a news release, the governor announced that, with the start of Child Abuse Prevention Month happening in April, he was launching a task force — called "Safe and Sound Task Force" — that will study safe housing placements for children in foster care.

According to the news release, from Feb. 1, 2021 until July 30, 2021, 161 children in foster care — between the ages of 7 through 17 — slept in poor conditions due to a shortage of foster homes, family placements and available beds in group homes and treatment centers. That number represents about 3% of approximately 5,300 children a Youngkin spokeswoman says were in foster care during that time frame.

Law enforcement personnel and social workers, already experiencing staffing shortages, have had to stay overnight with the children to address this issue.

"This greatly exacerbates the existing workforce shortages in the child welfare and criminal justice systems," the news release says.

The governor's task force aims to end the practice of children sleeping in local social services departments, hotels and emergency rooms.

"When this challenge came to our attention, my administration knew we had to act swiftly to ensure that every child has a safe place to belong," Youngkin said in a statement. “Beyond the immediate need, we hope Virginians from all walks of life will step up to help children in foster care."