Young child with COVID-19 has died, says Virginia Department of Health

This is the first reported death of a child with COVID-19 in the northern region of the state, according to the Virginia Health Department.

VIRGINIA, USA — A young child who tested positive for COVID-19 in northern Virginia has died, according to the Department of Health.

The Virginia Health Department (VDH) reports the unidentified child was no older than nine years old. Health officials did not say if the child had any other health issues.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this child for their tragic loss,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “Across the country, COVID-19 continues to cause illness and death. The Delta variant is now the most predominant strain across the country, and it spreads more easily from one person to another."

VDH classifies the northern region as:

Alexandria

Arlington County

Fairfax County

Fairfax City

Falls Church

Loudoun County

Prince William County

Manassas

Manassas Park

VDH encourages everyone to follow health guidelines to protect themselves and others and receive the COVID vaccine if they are eligible.

"We urge everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and those around them. Everyone aged 12 and older who is eligible to get vaccinated is encouraged to do so as soon as possible.”

