Young black bear spotted in Arlington County

Officials believe the bear is a male yearling who appears to be healthy and moving through the county in search of a new habitat.

ARLINGTON, Va. — A young black bear was spotted wandering around Arlington County, prompting officials to encourage residents to learn how to protect themselves as the animal searches for a new habitat.

According to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA), the bear was spotted June 5. Animal Control officers confirmed the sighting and contacted the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

"While bear sightings are rare in Arlington County, they are not unheard of," the AWLA said on Twitter.

The animal shelter said in the past people have attempted to find the bear to take photos or see it for themselves.

"This is VERY dangerous and can cause harm to you, others, and the bear," AWLA said.

If you see the bear, call (703) 931-9241 and keep a safe distance away.

On June 5th, 2022, a young black bear was spotted by a member of the public in Arlington County. We encourage residents to read the information below and call AWLA at (703) 931-9241 about any sightings. pic.twitter.com/PIAnvOm5Jp — AWLArlington, VA (@AWLAArlington) June 6, 2022

The AWLA shared several tips on how to keep bears from wandering too close to your home:

Keep garbage in a locked shed or inside until collected or use a bear-resistant container

Secure any compost piles

Take down bird feeders

Secure pet food in bear-resistant containers or inside locked sheds

Clean up porches/decks

Never leave food, trash or pet food inside your vehicle

Keep dogs on a leash at all times