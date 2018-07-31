LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- Taylor Duncan fell in love with America's favorite pastime as a child. Baseball was always something he was drawn to. For Duncan though, baseball was something he had to fight to play.

Duncan grew up in Georgia. He was diagnosed with autism at the age of 4. Due to the social stigma and perceptions, many of the coaches told Duncan he wasn't allowed to play.

"They thought I was too much of an injury risk because of the autism diagnosis, so I was cut from the team from that point on," said Duncan.

After years of hearing 'no,' Duncan created his own league for people with autism and special needs. It's called 'Alternative Baseball.'

Now there are more than 10 teams across the country. The latest team is getting started in Loudoun County. Peyton Dean, a high school student came across Duncan's story. He reached out and asked if he could help start a team in Virginia.

Dean has been playing baseball since he was young and wanted to give others a chance to fall in love with the sport too.

"It's terrible. Nobody should be told they're not allowed to play a sport," said Dean.

For Duncan, his ultimate goal is to show the world that people with autism deserve a chance.

"Everyone deserves a chance to play. Everyone deserves a chance to be accepted for who they are and it thrills me to see him try to do those things for others," said Taylor's mother, Cindy Duncan.

The newest team in Virginia is called the 'Loudoun County Senators.' They only have three players signed up so far and are looking to get enough players together to have a full team soon.

If you know someone who is making a positive impact in their community, send an email to WUSA9 reporter Marcella Robertson.

© 2018 WUSA