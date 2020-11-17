Wreaths Across America celebration at Arlington Cemetery canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns

The organization said although they were "shocked" and "devastated" with the cemetery's decision to not hold the event on their premises.

WASHINGTON — Wreaths Across America announced that they will not be laying veterans' wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery on National Wreaths Across America Day this year, according to a statement released on the organization's Facebook page on Monday.

The organization said although they were "shocked" and "devastated" with the cemetery's decision to not hold the event on their premises, they want their many volunteers and supporters to be safe during these unprecedented times.

They said for the past six months they've been working with local, state and national officials to make sure that all of their outdoor wreath-laying events are done safely and in accordance with regional COVID-19 rules and mandates.

"Like our U.S. Military, we will adjust and adapt, and work together towards fulfilling the mission which is to Remember, Honor and Teach. Our Gold Star Families have lost too much for us to just give up," the organization wrote in a Facebook post.

They will be releasing more details on how they will move forward to honor veterans laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

National Wreaths Across America Day is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19. The day holds wreath-laying events across the country at more than 2,400 cemeteries, according to the organization.

"We understand we have Veterans Day in the fall and Memorial Day in the spring, but our service members sacrifice their time and safety every single day of the year to preserve our freedoms," Wreaths for America's mission statement reads.