FAIRFAX, Va. — Woodson High School in Fairfax County brought all the school spirit Friday as they prepared for the Washington Nationals to finish the fight.

The celebration included a dance-off competition to see which school team could come up with the best dugout dance to the song "Baby Shark."

Gaby Minionis is a SGA Officer at Woodson High School who helped plan Friday's event. "We are just so excited for this game and representing D.C. on our home turf. We have the Nats coming home for the game so we will support them through every game. We are here to win the World Series," said Minionis.

Both the school volleyball team and dance team participated by showing off their moves. Check out the school spirit in the video below.

Students, staff and some community members woke up early to show off their best baby shark dugout dance. Woodson alum and WUSA9 reporter Nicole DiAntonio joined them for the special event.

The marching band broke into song playing their own rendition of the Nats unofficial good luck song, "Baby Shark." Watch the full video below.

