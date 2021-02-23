Woodbridge Middle School employee dies after contracting COVID-19

Flor de Luz Cervantes was on medical leave for about a month before she passed away.

WOODSTOCK, Va. — A school nutrition services employee at Woodbridge Middle School has passed away due to COVID-19, according to a statement from Woodbridge Middle School Principal, Angela Owens.

Flor de Luz Cervantes was on medical leave since Jan. 27, Owen stated in a letter sent out to the school community.

Emotional support services will be provided to Cervantes' family.

Owen said Prince William County Public Schools will have counselors and other school-based mental health staff respond to any student who needs help.

"This is a difficult time for our school community, but Woodbridge students and staff will support each other as we deal with this loss. Thank you for your continued support and understanding," Owens stated.

Students and staff members who need counseling services following the death of Ms. Cervantes can contact the school’s Counseling Office at 703-494-3181. Any student who needs emotional support during this time can email studentsupportservices@pwcs.edu to receive virtual support.

More than 500,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the United States. In the DMV family and friends of victims continue to grieve. Here's a look back at the lives lost due to COVID-19.

President Biden ordered flags on federal property lowered to half staff for five days as he led a moment of communal mourning for lives lost to COVID-19.