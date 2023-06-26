2 hurt in Prince William Co. shooting, police say

The conditions of the two people shot is not known.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Two people are hospitalized and a suspect is in custody after a shooting inside a home in Woodbridge, Virginia, Sunday night. Police are still investigating exactly what led up to the shooting.

Master Police Officer Renee Carr said Prince William County Police officers were called to the 1300 block of Red Bud Court around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting inside a residence. Once on scene, officers found two people with gunshot wounds, Carr said. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. The severity of those injuries, and their current conditions are not known at this time.

Carr said a suspect had been taken into custody Sunday night. That person has not yet been identified. Police are still working to determine a motive in this case and have not released any additional information.