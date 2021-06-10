x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Virginia

Women dressed in onesies wanted in several shoplifting cases by Stafford County Sheriff's Office

Katherine Ibarra and Kristy Eura are wanted on several counts of larceny and other crimes.
Credit: Stafford Co Sheriff's Office

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find two women who dressed in pajamas to shoplift from stores in the area as far back as February.

In a Facebook post, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said on February 7, a Walmart loss prevention employee reported two women shoplifting suspects were in the store. Responding deputy C.S. Haines found the two women and recognized them, suspecting them in several other shoplifting cases. He was aware of security footage showing two women, matching their descriptions wearing pajamas and animal onesies during multiple thefts.

Deputy Haines identified the woman wearing a polar bear onesie as 32-year-old Katherine Ibarra of Baltimore. The other woman, wearing a gray onesie, gave a fake name before leaving the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Credit: Stafford Co Sheriff's Office

Ibarra was released and told warrants for her arrest were pending as Deputy Haines continued to investigate the other cases of shoplifting. He later identified her accomplice as Kristy Eura, 36, of Ruther Glen.

Credit: Stafford Co Sheriff's Office

As a result of the investigation, Eura is wanted for identity fraud, providing false identification to law enforcement, obstruction of justice and five counts of larceny. Ibarra is wanted for four counts of larceny. Attempts to serve the outstanding warrants have been unsuccessful.

Credit: Stafford Co Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400. Tips can also be submitted by texting STAFFORD and your tip to 274-637.

RELATED: Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' pleads guilty to US charges

RELATED: Car slams into building in Montgomery County

RELATED: DC DMV extends deadline to renew expired driver's licenses

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.