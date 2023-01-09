Golf club-wielding woman arrested after threatening people in McDonald's in Stafford, deputies say

"Her beef with the restaurant, and why she had a golf club, remains a mystery," Stafford deputies said.

STAFFORD, Va. — A woman wielding a golf club in a North Stafford fast food restaurant was arrested Saturday afternoon after causing a disturbance, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to a McDonald's, located at 303 Town Center Boulevard, off Richmond Highway, around 2:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a disturbance. Witnesses informed authorities that a hostile woman with a golf club was acting aggressively and threatening staff members.

At the scene, responding deputies found the woman at a table in the McDonald's, still causing a disturbance and clutching the golf club. She eventually made the decision to give up control of the gold club. Luckily, during this incident no employees or customers of the restaurant were struck by the golf club.

The chaos at the restaurant ended with the woman being arrested and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct, according to the sheriff's office. She was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

No details have been released regarding the woman's identity, including age or name.

"Her beef with the restaurant, and why she had a golf club, remains a mystery," Stafford deputies said. "Great work by the deputies to peacefully resolve this volatile conflict."