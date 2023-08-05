Woman struck, killed by fire truck in Fairfax County

A person reported to the Fairfax County Police Department that a woman appeared to be in an altered state, walking in and out of the roadway.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A woman was struck and killed by a fire truck in Fairfax County early Monday morning, according to authorities.

Detectives responded to the area of Laurel Glade Court and Glade Drive in Reston around 2:18 a.m. after a report of a pedestrian being killed in a crash. A person reported to the Fairfax County Police Department that a woman appeared to be in an altered state, walking in and out of the roadway.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers were waved down by the person who initially reported the incident. They were further informed that the fire engine was behind them and at that point the woman was hit in the roadway by the fire truck.

Crash Reconstruction detectives are enroute to a fatal pedestrian crash involving @ffxfirerescue

at Laurel Glade Dr and Glade Drive in Reston. Pedestrian declared deceased. Glade Dr between Laurel Glade Dr and Rosedown Dr closed. Expect delays and follow officer direction #FCPD pic.twitter.com/6nvY3DmRBe — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) May 8, 2023

Officials with the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department began to immediately give life-saving treatment to the woman and she was taken to the hospital. She was then pronounced dead.

At the beginning stages of the investigation, it is believed that the fire truck had its lights on at the time of the crash. There is said to also be street lights on Glade Drive and nearby the crash site.