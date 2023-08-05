Woman struck, killed by fire truck in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A woman was struck and killed by a fire truck in Fairfax County early Monday morning, according to authorities.
Detectives responded to the area of Laurel Glade Court and Glade Drive in Reston around 2:18 a.m. after a report of a pedestrian being killed in a crash. A person reported to the Fairfax County Police Department that a woman appeared to be in an altered state, walking in and out of the roadway.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers were waved down by the person who initially reported the incident. They were further informed that the fire engine was behind them and at that point the woman was hit in the roadway by the fire truck.
Officials with the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department began to immediately give life-saving treatment to the woman and she was taken to the hospital. She was then pronounced dead.
At the beginning stages of the investigation, it is believed that the fire truck had its lights on at the time of the crash. There is said to also be street lights on Glade Drive and nearby the crash site.
The investigation into the pedestrian-involved crash is active and ongoing.
Watch Next: Fairfax County police investigating double shooting that left one person dead, another injured
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.