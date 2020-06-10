Police: Woman stabs, kills her 73-year-old mother

Police say the mother was found in the home by her husband with multiple stab wounds to her body.

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — A woman has been arrested and charged for the stabbing death of her 73-year-old mother on Monday, according to Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with the sheriff's office were called to a home on the 6400 block of Plantation Forest Drive for an unresponsive woman when they located 73-year-old Sophie Rumuly dead.

Police said Rumuly was found in the home by her husband with multiple stab wounds to her body.

Rumuly's daughter, 57-year-old Lisa Anne Harmon, known as Lisa Anne Hughes, was also in the home when the mother was found.

Police learned that Harmon lived in the home with her mother.

Harmon was identified as the person allegedly responsible for her mother's death and was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree murder.

She is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

At this time, detectives have not been able to determine a motive or what led up to the stabbing.