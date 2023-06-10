Woman stabbed in Fairfax Co. Police say person who stabbed her got away

Police have not said how the woman and the person who stabbed her know each other but do say they believe the stabbing to be domestic-related.

FAIRFAX, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was found stabbed in Fairfax County Friday.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the woman was stabbed during a domestic assault in the 9200 block of Cardinal Forest Lane in Lorton.

The victim, who has only been identified as a woman, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her current condition is unknown.

The person who stabbed her is believed to have gotten away in a vehicle but no car description has been released at this time.

Detectives are investigating a stabbing believed to be domestic-related in the 9200 block of Cardinal Forest Ln in Lorton. An adult woman was taken to the hospital w/ injuries considered to be life-threatening. Suspect believed to have fled in a vehicle. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/fzWEyvJxuE — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) October 6, 2023

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Since 1989, the month has been used as a time to acknowledge domestic survivors and be a voice for its victims.

"Domestic Violence refers to a pattern of abusive behaviors used by one person to gain power and control over another in a close or intimate relationship," Fairfax County Police explained in a release Thursday. "These behaviors can be physical, emotional, psychological, financial, or sexual in nature and can cause significant harm, fear, and trauma for the victim. Domestic Violence is a widespread issue affecting millions globally."