Woman shot inside Fairfax County home; police investigating

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A woman is suffering life-threatening injuries after she was shot inside of a Falls Church home Wednesday morning, Fairfax County Police Department said.

The shooting happened inside of a home in the 3300 block of Wilkins Drive, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Police said there is no threat to public safety.

Everyone involved with the shooting is currently with the police.

Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

It is unclear if charges have been filed or if a suspect is in custody.

In a separate incident in Virginia, a man died after police found him shot inside of a car in Dumfries Sunday evening, Prince Wiliam County Police Department said.

Officers responded to the 17100 block of Shell Cast Loop around 6:18 p.m. after a 9-1-1 hang-up call, police said. When officers arrived at the location they found an "unresponsive man" inside of a car.

Police said the man, identified as 20-year-old Dominick Anthony Nicholas Moye, had a gunshot wound. Moye was pronounced dead shortly after at the location.