FREDERICKSBURG, VA -- Police found the body of a man who was wanted for shooting a woman inside a McDonald's on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened during rush hour in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

The McDonalds is located in the popular Central Park development, right off I-95.

The woman who was shot was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspected gunman drove off, ditched his first car and got into a second.

Police say he later took his own life.

#FXBG News Release: Shooting Suspect Takes His own Life; Victim Remains in Critical Condition pic.twitter.com/sjwbiogW6T — FredericksburgPolice (@FXBGPolice) August 9, 2018

© 2018 WUSA